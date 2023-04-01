59,028 Shares in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Bought by Financial Alternatives Inc

Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 59,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter worth $64,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter worth $79,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter worth $85,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,810. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

