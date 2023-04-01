685,248 Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 685,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 61,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,117 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6,670.8% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,022 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000.

DUHP traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,744. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

