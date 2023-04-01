70,440 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $874,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,122.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,339 shares of company stock worth $25,747,150 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
