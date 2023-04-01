79,812 Shares in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALTGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 436,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,815,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 355,857 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 163,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

BATS BALT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.23. 674,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

