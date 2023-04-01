79,812 Shares in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 436,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,815,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 355,857 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 163,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter.

BATS BALT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.23. 674,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

