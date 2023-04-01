87,908 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,553,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,150,672. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

