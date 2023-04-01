87,908 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,553,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,150,672. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

