Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $131,945,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.26. 6,442,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,683,022. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

