Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Raised by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 55,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,111 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.12.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.26. 6,442,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average is $104.41.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile



Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

