AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.37. 4,957,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,995,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $281.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

