AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 389,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,950,000 after buying an additional 34,407 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in AbbVie by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $159.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $281.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.