ABCMETA (META) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $636.11

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $636.11 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00029472 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018142 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00201772 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,390.07 or 1.00010408 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001686 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $950.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.