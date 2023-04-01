Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Update

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,600 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 411,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACTG. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACTG stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. Acacia Research has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

