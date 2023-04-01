Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,458,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,449 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Accolade worth $42,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,372,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 1,215.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 20.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 97.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. 911,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,367. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. The business had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Accolade from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Accolade to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.91.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

