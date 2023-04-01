Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $166.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABOS. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $11,033,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 721,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 679,798 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,762,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,206,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

