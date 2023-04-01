Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. Tigress Financial raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Acushnet Price Performance

GOLF stock opened at $50.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,203,528 shares of company stock valued at $101,811,476. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Acushnet by 840.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 45.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 49.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

