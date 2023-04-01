Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $129.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $121.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.36 and a 200-day moving average of $152.22. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $109.05 and a one year high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

