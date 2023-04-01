Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Buys A$16,069.20 in Stock

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Rating) insider Lev Mizikovsky purchased 7,652 shares of Advance ZincTek stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,069.20 ($10,712.80).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Lev Mizikovsky 867,601 shares of Advance ZincTek stock.

Advance ZincTek Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Advance ZincTek Dividend Announcement

Advance ZincTek Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. Advance ZincTek’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

