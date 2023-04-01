AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) versus CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Head to Head Survey

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) and CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of AGNC Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment -80.24% 26.82% 2.91% CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $1.59 billion 3.65 -$1.19 billion ($2.54) -3.97 CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares AGNC Investment and CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AGNC Investment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AGNC Investment and CT Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 1 6 0 2.86 CT Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

AGNC Investment currently has a consensus target price of $10.86, suggesting a potential upside of 7.75%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.25%. Given CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CT Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats CT Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum. The Financial Services segment offers financial and other ancillary products and services including triangle-branded consumer credit cards, in-store financing, insurance products, and retail and broker deposits. The company was founded on July 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

