Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €2.25 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.25 ($2.42) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €2.30 ($2.47) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.75 ($1.88) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.00 ($1.08) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

AF opened at €1.70 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €1.45. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($15.75).

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

