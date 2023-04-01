Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €2.30 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.30 ($2.47) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.25 ($2.42) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.58) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.00 ($1.08) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Air France-KLM Trading Up 4.2 %

EPA:AF opened at €1.70 ($1.83) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €1.65 and its 200 day moving average is €1.45. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($15.75).

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

