Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AL. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

AL stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.23, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

