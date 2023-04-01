Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 137.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,704 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.62% of Alaska Air Group worth $34,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 2.4 %

ALK stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $41.96. 1,288,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,780. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

