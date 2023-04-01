Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush cut Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $44.15 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Albireo Pharma

In related news, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $77,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $41,178.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,081.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $77,788.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,873 shares of company stock worth $169,731. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 4.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.