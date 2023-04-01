Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Rating Increased to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALGN. CICC Research began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $358.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $334.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.79 and a 200-day moving average of $244.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $458.25.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Align Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

