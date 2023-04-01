Alliance Global Partners Trims voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Target Price to $6.00

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Performance

VJET opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. voxeljet has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On voxeljet

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in voxeljet stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 145,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of voxeljet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.

