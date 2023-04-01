Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in March

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,977,700 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 1,612,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.3 days.

Allkem Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROCF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,055. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Allkem has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OROCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allkem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allkem in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Allkem

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

