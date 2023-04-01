AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) & Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Critical Comparison

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.2% of AlloVir shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AlloVir and Gilead Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir N/A N/A -$168.71 million ($2.25) -1.75 Gilead Sciences $27.28 billion 3.80 $4.59 billion $3.65 22.73

Analyst Ratings

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir. AlloVir is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AlloVir and Gilead Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gilead Sciences 0 9 8 0 2.47

AlloVir currently has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 517.60%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus price target of $89.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.75%. Given AlloVir’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AlloVir is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares AlloVir and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -81.55% -67.36% Gilead Sciences 16.83% 44.46% 14.56%

Volatility & Risk

AlloVir has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats AlloVir on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

