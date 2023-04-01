Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.39.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 2.8 %

GOOGL opened at $103.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.86. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,138 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.