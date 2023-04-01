Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.29

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 89319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $736.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $106.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 15.59%. Research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $2,549,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,271,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,624,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

