American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Up 13.9% in March

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE AXL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 826,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,464. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Insider Transactions at American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other American Axle & Manufacturing news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

