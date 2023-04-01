American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 10,050 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.
