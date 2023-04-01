American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $90.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.