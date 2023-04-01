Amgen (AMG) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

Amgen (AMG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Amgen token can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002874 BTC on exchanges. Amgen has a market cap of $81.20 million and approximately $5,273.29 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amgen has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.82003923 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,479.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

