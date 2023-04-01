Analysts’ Downgrades for March 31st (ABCB, ACN, BANR, BBVA, CUBI, FC, FNWB, HPE, HSIC, MDXG)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 31st:
Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.