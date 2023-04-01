Analysts’ Downgrades for March 31st (ABCB, ACN, BANR, BBVA, CUBI, FC, FNWB, HPE, HSIC, MDXG)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 31st:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

