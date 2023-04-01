Analysts Set Expectations for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTMX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 345,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,719,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

