Analysts Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Price Target at $19.17

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $787.05 million, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 272.77 and a current ratio of 272.77. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $21.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 688.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.