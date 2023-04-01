Analyzing BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) & Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Weyerhaeuser’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpire Capital $127.10 million 5.98 $45.79 million $0.34 17.35 Weyerhaeuser $10.18 billion 2.17 $1.88 billion $2.53 11.91

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSpire Capital. Weyerhaeuser is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSpire Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpire Capital 0 2 2 0 2.50 Weyerhaeuser 0 5 2 1 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BrightSpire Capital and Weyerhaeuser, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 73.73%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $37.43, indicating a potential upside of 24.22%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.2% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpire Capital 28.72% 8.33% 2.16% Weyerhaeuser 18.46% 21.08% 12.91%

Volatility and Risk

BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BrightSpire Capital pays out 235.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats BrightSpire Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate. The Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity segment covers CRE debt investments including senior loans, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity interests as well as participations in such loans. The Net Leased and Other Real Estate segment includes investments in commercial real estate with long-term leases to tenants on a net lease basis. The CRE Debt Securities segment consists of securities investments previously consisting of BBB and some BB rated CMBS. the Corporate segment deals with corporate-level asset management and other fees. The company was founded on August 23, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products. The Real Estate and ENR segment delivers premiums to timber value by identifying and monetizing higher and better use lands and capturing the full value of surface and subsurface assets. The Wood Products segment delivers lumber, structural panels, engineered wood products and complementary building products for residential, multi-family, industrial and light commercial applications. The company was founded by Frederick Weyerhaeuser on January 18, 1900 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

