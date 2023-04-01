Analyzing Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) and Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF)

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) and Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pharming Group and Addex Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharming Group $205.62 million 4.31 $13.67 million $0.19 71.06 Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pharming Group has higher revenue and earnings than Addex Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Pharming Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Pharming Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pharming Group and Addex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharming Group 6.65% 1.08% 0.54% Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pharming Group and Addex Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharming Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Addex Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pharming Group presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 185.19%. Given Pharming Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pharming Group is more favorable than Addex Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Pharming Group has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pharming Group beats Addex Therapeutics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharming Group

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It also engages in the development of rhC1INH for the treatment of pre-eclampsia, acute kidney injury, and COVID-19; leniolisib, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K delta) to treat patients with activated PI3K delta syndrome; and alpha-glucosidase therapy for the treatment of pompe and fabry diseases. The company has a development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Orchard Therapeutics plc for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105, an investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Addex Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Indivior PLC; and The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.