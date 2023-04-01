Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

