Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 1.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.29. The company had a trading volume of 606,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,849. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.14 and its 200-day moving average is $298.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.45.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

