Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $8.11 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $634,564.91 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00039975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018535 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001278 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

