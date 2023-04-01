Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ABUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $492.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.26.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
