Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $492.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 34.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 318,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,722 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 29,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

