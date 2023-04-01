Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 5.1 %

RKDA stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $83.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

