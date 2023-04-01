ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives $31.33 Average PT from Analysts

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of MT opened at $30.12 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 30.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,239,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,917 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,225,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,119,000 after buying an additional 224,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after buying an additional 1,818,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

