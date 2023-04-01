Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,600 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 796,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 32.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 126,130 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARBK. Roth Capital raised Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

About Argo Blockchain

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72.

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

