ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 87,330 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,330 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.41% of Schrödinger worth $71,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 449.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,409,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,292 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,463.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 870,635 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,821,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,051,000 after buying an additional 640,051 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 571,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after buying an additional 462,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 548.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 301,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 255,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.33. 555,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,490. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.02. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

In other news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,222,676.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

