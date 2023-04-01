ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,328 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Magna International worth $18,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Magna International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Magna International Trading Up 3.0 %

MGA stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 669,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,505. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.54%.

Magna International Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.