ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,863,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 990,491 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 8.94% of Cerus worth $57,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERS. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 263,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 161,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 28.1% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 572,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CERS shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of CERS stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,105. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

In other news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $70,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 641,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $36,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $70,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 641,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,545 shares of company stock valued at $368,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

