ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,829,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,490 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises 2.8% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 10.00% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $318,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,988 shares in the company, valued at $18,141,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,604,500 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRSP stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.23. 1,178,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,601. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.35 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

