ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,443,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,722 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $23,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,461,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in StoneCo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,696,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $13.13.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $514.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

