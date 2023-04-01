ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,673,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039,569 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.9% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $100,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,003,049.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,460.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The business’s revenue was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

